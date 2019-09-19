Major League Soccer expansion: Sacramento to be awarded a franchise for 2022; announcement expected soon

Major League Soccer is set to add a fourth team to the state of California, and an announcement could come soon. Just weeks after awarding a franchise to the city of St. Louis, MLS is expected to do the same for the city of Sacramento, sources tell CBS Sports.

A source said that an announcement was initially planned for this week but had to be pushed back. Sacramento will become the 29th franchise as commissioner Don Garber pushes for his goal of expanding the league to 30 teams, which was announced back in April.

"It's 100 percent done. They would begin play in 2022," a source told CBS Sports.

Of course, these things are fluid and can always get pushed back as we saw specifically with FC Cincinnati where it took several months, but Sacramento fans have reasons to be excited for what's set to come.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg held talks with Los Angeles billionaire Ron Burkle, part-owner of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, and Hollywood film producer Matt Alvarez this week. Burkle and Alvarez lead the Sacramento Republic FC investment group that has negotiated with MLS. The Sacramento Republic is a current USL franchise in which Burkle agreed to buy controlling interest back in January, according to The Sacramento Bee. That was a huge part in the process as it served as evidence for MLS that the financial resources there to make this move happen. It was a big step forward in boosting the city's chances for an expansion team.

Great seeing Ron Burkle and Matt Alvarez this morning! Sacramento- we couldn’t have asked for better partners to lead our @MLS effort. Very thankful to them and our tremendous local owners for stepping up big for our City. Exciting times ahead! pic.twitter.com/zsBE3kzo1I — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) September 16, 2019

"We have met with Ron Burkle over the course of the past year about his interest in MLS and are very pleased that he has finalized his agreement to become the lead investor of Sacramento Republic FC. Sacramento remains a strong expansion candidate and we look forward to meeting with Ron soon to discuss his plans," MLS spokesman Dan Courtemanche said back in January, according to The Sacramento Bee

MLS would not comment on a potential announcement of Sacramento be awarded an MLS franchise.

Sacramento city council recently approved the term sheet for the construction of stadium with a capacity of 22,000. Republic FC owners have proposed a stadium in the Railyards area of the city that would be 375,00 square feet. According to The Sacramento Bee, the stadium would be built on 31 acres and would include canopy-level seating, lookout points of the city's skyline, and the construction would begin within months of MLS making a Sacramento expansion official. That could mean construction beginning in the early part of 2020, if things go well.

MLS will expand to 26 teams at the start of the 2020 season with the additions of Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Austin FC will become the 27th franchise in 2021. The addition of St. Louis and Sacramento will bump the league up to 29 teams by 2022, meaning there will be one more expansion spot available to reach its goal of 30 teams. Markets that have shown interest include Charlotte, Las Vegas (which just hosted the Leagues Cup final), Phoenix, Detroit, Raleigh, San Diego and Indianapolis.