Major League Soccer is coming to Cincinnati for an expansion bid announcement next week

It appears as if city of Cincinnati is on the verge of being awarded a Major League Soccer franchise. On Thursday, the USL's FC Cincinnati announced a "special event" to make a "significant announcement" about the future of soccer in the city, with Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber scheduled to be in attendance.

We've seen this in the past with the announcement of the Nashville and Miami franchises, and it's huge news for the market. The club currently averages 21,999 fans per match, just short of MLS' average of attendance for last season, which is really impressive.

The team even received praise from English manager Alan Pardew who coached Crystal Palace of the Premier League in a friendly against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in 2016.