Major League Soccer opens door for potential June return following coronavirus shutdown
The league is suspended until at least June 8, sources tell CBS Sports
Major League Soccer is expected to announce that the 2020 season will be postponed until at least June 8, sources tell CBS Sports. This comes as the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the suspension of every major professional soccer league around the world. Sources tell CBS Sports that the league is hopeful they will be able to resume play in June.
On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, said that sports could come back this summer in empty stadiums as long as certain measures are taken. President Donald Trump named MLS commissioner Don Garber, along with other major sports commissioners and leaders, to an advisory panel that will help the federal government reopen the country and resuscitate the economy amid the pandemic. Garber was also included in Trump's call with various sports commissioners on April 4.
The 2020 Major League Soccer season has seen all teams play just two matches before measures were taken to suspend national and regional competitions. Earlier in the week, MLS released a statement saying a mid-May return was unlikely.
The U.S. currently has more positive COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country in the world.
