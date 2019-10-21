Major League Soccer to Sacramento: What to know about the latest expansion franchise announcement

On Monday, Major League Soccer finally announced what was widely reported and speculated in the past few months. The city of Sacramento was awarded a franchise at an event held in the city and attended by MLS commissioner Don Garber, Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg, California governor Gavin Newsom, investors and other community leaders.

Sacramento will join the league as its 29th franchise, set to begin play in 2022. It will become the fourth active MLS team in the state of California, joining the two Los Angeles franchises (Galaxy and LAFC) and San Jose Earthquakes. It's the fifth franchise to play MLS games in the state of California after Chivas USA folded from the league back in 2014 after 10 years of operation.

The board of governors for MLS gave Garber the green light back in April to advance its discussion with the ownership in Sacramento, and CBS Sports reported that the deal was essentially done in late September. Last week, The Sacramento Bee also reported that Sacramento would be awarded a franchise.

"Major League Soccer continues to grow throughout North America and we are so proud to welcome Sacramento as our newest team," Garber said. "For many years, soccer fans in Sacramento have passionately supported Republic FC and shown that the club deserves to be competing at the highest level. Thanks to the determined efforts and commitment of new owners Ron Burkle and Matt Alvarez along with the leadership of mayor Darren Steinberg, Sacramento will join MLS with a world-class soccer stadium that will transform the sport in California's capital."

The league said a $300 million stadium will be built on undeveloped land in the downtown area called the Sacramento Railyards. For what it's worth, Sacramento currently has a team called the Republic in USL.

It's been a long, five-year push for Sacramento to land an MLS franchise. The city finally got the job done thanks to billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, who also co-owns the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Also heavily involved in the bid is Sacramento businessman Kevin Nagle.

MLS is expanding to 26 teams next season with Inter Miami and Nashville SC joining. Austin FC joins in 2021 with U.S. men's national team assistant coach Josh Wolff as coach. St. Louis was awarded a franchise last month and will be joining Sacramento for the 2022 season.