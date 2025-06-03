This June, 32 teams gathered in Paris for the second edition of the Kings World Cup Clubs, a seven-a-side tournament based on the Kings League format.

The Kings League was formed in 2022 by retired Spain international Gerard Pique, who helped design what he calls a "complementary" experience to the traditional version of soccer but one that prioritizes entertainment above all else. No matter the competition, the Kings League is known for its unconventional rules – and there are many. Matches are 40 minutes long and ties are not an option, but chaos can ensue with the introduction of rules like unlimited substitutions and the dice roll in the 18th minute.

The Kings League is also known for the star quality it attracts for leadership roles. Pique is the president of Kings League Spain while several other icons of the game have taken similar roles – the list of presidents includes Kaka, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Neymar and Lamine Yamal own different teams that will compete in this edition of the Kings World Cup Clubs.

The Kings World Cup Clubs will take place from June 1 to June 14, with all of the action airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Participating teams

🇺🇸 Kings League Americas

Olimpo United: Presided by Chicharito (ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United).

Presided by Chicharito (ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United). Persas FC: Presidents include Zeein and Nicola Porcella.

Presidents include Zeein and Nicola Porcella. Los Chamos FC: One of the favorites for the title, led by star duo Juan Cisneros and Genaro Castillo.

One of the favorites for the title, led by star duo Juan Cisneros and Genaro Castillo. Galácticos del Caribe: Presided by Futbolitos and Alofoke. Star player: Kevin Cardona.

🇧🇷 Kings League Brazil

Furia FC: Neymar and Cris Guedes among owners. Star players: Leleti and Matheus Dedo.

Neymar and Cris Guedes among owners. Star players: Leleti and Matheus Dedo. Fluxo FC: Owned by Cerol and Nobru. The team includes Zé Roberto, ex-Brazil midfielder.

Owned by Cerol and Nobru. The team includes Zé Roberto, ex-Brazil midfielder. Dendele FC: Presidents: Paulinho o Loko and LuquEt4.

Presidents: Paulinho o Loko and LuquEt4. Desimpedidos Goti: Toguro and Yuri22 are the presidents. João Pedro, a World Cup Nations champ, is the star player to watch.

🇫🇷 Kings League France

F2R: Led by Amine and supported by Samir Nasri and Jérémy Ménez.

Led by Amine and supported by Samir Nasri and Jérémy Ménez. Unit3D: Among the favorites, this team is run by Squeezie, Djilsi and Maxime.

Among the favorites, this team is run by Squeezie, Djilsi and Maxime. Panam All Starz: French champs, backed by Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jules Koundé and Mike Maignan.

French champs, backed by Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jules Koundé and Mike Maignan. Karasu: Owned by Kameto and coached by Sabry Bezahaf. Top performer: Matisse Henry.

🇩🇪 Kings League Germany

Futbolistas Locos FC: Presidents include Chefstrobel, Kubaboiii and Kenan Yıldız (Juventus).

Presidents include Chefstrobel, Kubaboiii and Kenan Yıldız (Juventus). Era Colonia: Features ex-Bundesliga players Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Moritz Leitner.

Features ex-Bundesliga players Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Moritz Leitner. G2 Football Club: Owned by Reeze and Rumathra and supported by German streamer Papaplatte.

🇪🇸 Kings League Spain

Porcinos FC: The reigning 2024 World Cup champions are chaired by Ibai Llanos and Guanyar.

The reigning 2024 World Cup champions are chaired by Ibai Llanos and Guanyar. Jijantes FC: One of the most popular teams in the Kings League universe, formed by by sports journalist Gerard Romero.

One of the most popular teams in the Kings League universe, formed by by sports journalist Gerard Romero. Los Troncos FC: Captained by ex-Espanyol legend Joan Verdú.

Captained by ex-Espanyol legend Joan Verdú. Ultimate Móstoles: Winners of Kings League Spain, presided by DjMaRiiO.

Winners of Kings League Spain, presided by DjMaRiiO. xBuyer Team: Snuck into the tourney on last-minute drama. Formed by the Buyer Brothers.

🇮🇹 Kings League Italy

TRM FC: Italian champs, owned by TheRealMarzaa. Top performers: Alessandro Colombo and Francesco Caputo.

Italian champs, owned by TheRealMarzaa. Top performers: Alessandro Colombo and Francesco Caputo. Gear 7 FC: President: Manuuxo. Lost star Fran Hernández to injury pre-tournament.

President: Manuuxo. Lost star Fran Hernández to injury pre-tournament. FC Zeta: Led by ZW Jackson and Luca Toni. MVP from first split: Matteo Perrotti (25 goals).

Led by ZW Jackson and Luca Toni. MVP from first split: Matteo Perrotti (25 goals). Boomers: President: Fedez. Qualified via a dramatic double penalty goal from Simone Lo Faso.

🌍 Wild Card teams

Kunisports: Kun Agüero's squad returns as a fan favorite.

Kun Agüero's squad returns as a fan favorite. La Capital CF: Team associated with Lamine Yamal makes its first KWCC appearance.

Team associated with Lamine Yamal makes its first KWCC appearance. Miami 7: Presidents include Jake Paul and Adin Ross, bringing American flair.

Presidents include Jake Paul and Adin Ross, bringing American flair. Ultra Chmicha: Led by Ilyas El Maliki, big streamer from Morocco.

Led by Ilyas El Maliki, big streamer from Morocco. Murash FC: Owned by Japanese streamer Junichi Kato.

Owned by Japanese streamer Junichi Kato. Jynxzi FC: Jynxzi, a massive U.S. Twitch creator, presides over the team.

Jynxzi, a massive U.S. Twitch creator, presides over the team. SXB FC: Run by Saudi creator SHoNgxBоNg.

Run by Saudi creator SHoNgxBоNg. Zaytouna FC: Owned by global music star Gims.

Rules, president penalties and secret cards:

⏳ Game duration: Matches are 40 minutes and consist of two 20-minute halves with stoppage time added at the end of each half.

Matches are 40 minutes and consist of two 20-minute halves with stoppage time added at the end of each half. 🔹 Ball drop: Players wait on the goal lines as the match ball is released from a cage above midfield, then they race to the ball, similarly to water polo.

Players wait on the goal lines as the match ball is released from a cage above midfield, then they race to the ball, similarly to water polo. 🔹 First five minutes: Starts as one vs. one (one outfield player + goalkeeper per team). Every minute, an additional player is introduced from each team until it's seven on seven.

Starts as one vs. one (one outfield player + goalkeeper per team). Every minute, an additional player is introduced from each team until it's seven on seven. 🔹 After minute five: Substitutions are freely allowed.

Substitutions are freely allowed. 🔹 Minute 18 -- 🎲 Dice roll: The dice roll is introduced from the stands, determining the number of players for each team during the final two minutes of the first half: One vs. one, two vs. two, or three vs. three.

🎲 The dice roll is introduced from the stands, determining the number of players for each team during the final two minutes of the first half: One vs. one, two vs. two, or three vs. three. 🔹 Second half: Begins as seven vs. seven (ball drops from the cage again).

Begins as seven vs. seven (ball drops from the cage again). 🔹 Minutes 38-40: Double goal applies if score is tied, meaning all goals count as two. If the score is tied, we move to a golden goal, meaning the first team to score wins instantly. If the match ends in a tie after regulation and golden goal, it goes to a shootout.

⚽ President penalties: Presidents can take a penalty between the 5th and 18th minute in the first half and between the 20th and 38th minute in the second half. If a team does not take their president penalty before the 38th minute, it will be triggered automatically before the double goal of golden goal phase. A substitute player can take the penalty if the president is not present.

🃏 Secret cards: Each coach will select a secret card at random before the start of the match. That card can only be used in the second half before the 38th minute. The cards are hidden from the opponent until played, dramatically impacting the outcome of the match.

Double Goal: For four minutes, any goal scored counts as two.

For four minutes, any goal scored counts as two. Suspension: Opponent loses one selected player (not the goalkeeper) for 4 minutes.

Opponent loses one selected player (not the goalkeeper) for 4 minutes. Star Player: Coach selects a player. That player's first goal counts as two. Wears a special armband for identification.

Coach selects a player. That player's first goal counts as two. Wears a special armband for identification. Shootout: One player has 5 seconds to score from midfield in a one vs. one with the goalkeeper. If the keeper touches the ball, it counts as a miss.

One player has 5 seconds to score from midfield in a one vs. one with the goalkeeper. If the keeper touches the ball, it counts as a miss. Joker: Allows using any other secret card or stealing the opponent's card.

Allows using any other secret card or stealing the opponent's card. Penalty: Team is awarded a standard penalty kick.

How to watch: Kings World Cup Clubs, first round

All times U.S./Eastern – matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube

Sunday, June 1

F2R 5, Murash 3

Desimpedidos Goti 5, Zaytouna 3

FC Zeta 5, Olimpo United 2

Ultra Chmicha 4, Panam All Starz 5

Galácticos del Caribe 5, ERA Colonia 4

G2 Football Club 1, Ultimate Móstoles 3

Furia FC 8, Kunisports 4

Porcinos FC 5, Miami 7 4

Monday, June 2

Fluxo FC 6, Futbolistas Locos FC 3

Boomers 4, Unit3d 9

SXB FC 4, Jijantes 5

Persas FC 2, La Capital CF 1

Tuesday, June 3

Los Troncos FC vs. TRM FC, 1 p.m.

Gear 7 FC vs. KARASU, 2 p.m.

xBuyer Team vs. Los Chamos FC, 3 p.m.

Dendele FC vs. Jynxzi FC, 4 p.m.