Malcom joins Barcelona: What to know about Messi's new young teammate from Brazil

For the second time this summer, Barcelona has managed to sign another top, young Brazilian talent. Malcolm, the 21-year-old winger of Bordeaux, joined Barca officially on Tuesday, the Spanish club announced. Here's what you need to know about the move:

Malcom nearly joined Roma before a late Barca swoop

Malcolm looked set to join AS Roma of the Serie A on Monday, with the Italian club announcing it had reached a deal over his transfer. But that was stumped by a last-minute effort from Barcelona, with the player agreeing to join the Spanish side over the Italians. It looked nearly certain he would be playing in Italy, but Barca prevailed with a more convincing offer in the end to earn his signature.

Malcolm to Barcelona. Bordeaux deleted the tweet from yesterday about the agreement with AS Roma. pic.twitter.com/uOl94X4bHM — Tijani Goullet AD (@TijaniGoulletAD) July 24, 2018

What a kind of player is he?

A right winger, he can also switch wings or come inside a bit. But there's no doubt that where he is best is down the right. Now, he shouldn't be looked at as the replacement for Lionel Messi, but if he does well enough, he very well could be. One of the top young talents in the world, he scored eight goals in 28 matches in France last season and his speed and creativity are what stands out the most.

How does he fit into the squad?

Well, that is a tough one. He isn't likely to start, but he would have a shot if Messi were to play more in the middle. He's still likely behind last year's big summer signing Ousmane Dembele, who just won the World Cup with France but hasn't gelled at Barca just yet, partially because of a serious injury he suffered early on in the season. But he and Dembele are likely to battle for playing time on the right wing as substitutes, while looking to fight it out for spots in Copa del Rey matches. This is more about being a future contributor than immediate, but there is no doubt that he could help right away.

He's also a player who should have a role with the Brazilian national team in years to come. The current Brazil manager, Tite, was his coach at Corinthians before Malcolm before moving to Europe.