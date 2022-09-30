La Liga contenders Barcelona look to remain undefeated when they travel to face Mallorca on Saturday on Matchday 7. Barca are 5-1-0 on the campaign with 18 goals scored, while the hosts find themselves in 10th place with a 2-2-2 record and an encouraging start after flirting with relegation last season. Xavi's men enter a tricky stretch of the season following this game as they'll face Inter Milan twice, Bayern Munich once, Real Madrid in El Clasico, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao and Valencia all in October.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Visit Mallorca Estadi -- Mallorca, Spain

: Visit Mallorca Estadi -- Mallorca, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Mallorca +800; Draw +410; Barca -295 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Mallorca: Amath Ndiaye is dealing with a hand injury that has seen him miss six matches. Meanwhile, center midfielder Antonio Sanchez already has four red cards in six games. One more, and he'll serve a one-match suspension.

Barca: Ronald Araujo is set to be sidelined for three months with an adductor injury, while fellow center back Jules Kounde has an Achilles injury. Frenkie de Jong (muscle), Memphis Depay (thigh) and Hector Bellerin (muscle) are all dealing with minor knocks.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres score as Barca pick up a comfortable road win to jump Real Madrid for the time being. Pick: Barca 2, Mallorca 0