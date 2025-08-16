The beginning of Barcelona's new campaign is around the corner and a familiar issue is rearing its head. The resturn of registration issues. Preparing to face Mallorca on Saturday, new signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford are unable to play for the club. The club is confident that they'll be able to register them for matches, but with seven unregistered players currently, it's going down to the wire, which is also frustrating for manager Hansi Flick.

"This is the situation, it's not something I'm happy about, but I trust the club." Flick said ahead of the match. "The same thing happened last season. We have to focus on what we can do. As for the rest, I trust the club."

How to watch Mallorca vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 16 | Time : 1:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 16 | : 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Mallorca Son Moix -- Palma de Mallorca, Spain

: Estadi Mallorca Moix -- Palma de Mallorca, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Mallorca +650; Draw +440; Barcelona -290

Because of injury rules, Barcelona should be able to register Garcia in place of the injured Marc Andre ter Stegen, but Rashford is a bit more complicated. Barcelona sold the remainder of Francisco Trincao's rights to Sporting Club Portugal on Friday night which will also raise their salary limit, but after Dani Olmo and Pau Victor missed time last season because of registration issues you never know what it will take to get things over the line, no matter how much confidence club president Joan Laporta has that it will get done.

Changes to the La Liga salary rules have made it easier for Barcelona to get things done as clubs who are over the salary limit now are now able to spend 60% of what they save or 20% of what they bring in from player sales. So, the Trincao rights sale and the departure of center back Inigo Martinez to Saudi Arabia will offer some relief, but it's unknown if it will be enough.

After a summer that already saw Barcelona push back their return to the Camp Nou again, this time due to permit issues in continuing renovations, it's more of the same. Meanwhile, on the pitch, the goal is clear to win La Liga and advance further in Champions League play after falling in the semifinals to Inter last campaign.

Rashford is an important part of increasing Barcelona's depth to compete on all fronts in this coming season, but with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Flick will have plenty at his disposal on the wings when facing Mallorca to kick off the La Liga season. Scoring a whopping 102 goals last season, almost 20 more than any other team in the league, Flick's effect was seen after taking the reins at the club.

Year two will be harder in some ways, due to higher expectations, but the players will also know what he wants from them heading into the season. Having a healthy Ronald Araujo and more experience for young defenders like Pau Cubarsi will help Barcelona maintain consistency in big matches. Having new players available will also help, but that's something which is out of Flick's hands.