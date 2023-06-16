Gareth Southgate's England face Malta for the third game of 2024 Euro qualifying, after winning the first two clashes against Italy and Ukraine. On the other hand, Malta lost both games against North Macedonia and an Italy team coached by Roberto Mancini. England are leading Group C with six points, while Malta are at the bottom of the table with zero points scored. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Jun. 16 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, Jun. 16 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: National Stadium -- Ta' Qali, Malta

National Stadium -- Ta' Qali, Malta TV: FS1

What to know

This will be the sixth international meeting between England and Malta, and the first time that they've met since September 2017. Back then, England defeated the Maltese side 4-0 in the Ta' Qali National Stadium thanks to goals from Harry Kane (two), Ryan Bertrand and Danny Welbeck. That win was in the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup. Across their two meetings in those qualifiers, England averaged 77% possession and attempted 18 shots on target, allowing Malta just one of their own across 180 minutes.

Malta have lost all five of their matches against England in all competitions by an aggregate score of 14-1. Their only goal against the Three Lions was a Richard Wright own goal in a 2-1 friendly victory in Ta' Qali in June 2000. Current England manager Gareth Southgate came off the bench in that win.

Malta have only ever won seven of their 226 competitive matches across World Cup and European Championship qualification. Malta have scored just one goal in five previous meetings with England – that was a Richard Wright own goal.

Prediction

England are expected to win and dominate Friday's match, putting themselves in a very good place to qualify for the 2024 Euro. Pick: England 4, Malta 0.