After matchday one brought the unlikely scenario of the Mamelodi Sundowns leading Group F after defeating Ulsan, Borussia Dortmund need a result on matchday two. This is still anyone's group, but Dortmund were lucky to escape facing Brazilian side Fluminense with a point. They will like their chances to get a result in this match, but given that the Sundowns are the first African side to pick up a victory in the tournament, they'll want to push for more with a chance to make the round of 16 with a victory.

Dortmund are riding a fine balance and they'll need goals out of Serhou Guirassy to get out of their group. There's no better time to start than now for the 29-year-old to open his Club World Cup scoring account, but if he can't, the chances for an upset are there.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, odds

Date : Saturday, June 21 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 21 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Mamelodi Sundowns +675; Draw +360; Borussia Dortmund -250

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, Divine Lunga, Allende Brago, Teboho Mokoena, Lucas Ribeiro, Arthur Sales, Themba Zwane, Iqraam Rayners

Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel, Ramy Bensebaini, Waldemar Anton, Niklas Sule, Daniel Svensson, Pascal Gross, Marcel Sabitzer, Julian Ryerson, Julian Brandt, Jamie Gittens, Serhou Guirassy

Player to watch

Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund: The Black and Yellow will need their attack to be at its best to win this match and that's where Brandt comes into play. When he's in top form, Dortmund have been unstoppable but this wasn't a very consistent season for him. To get out of the group in the Club World Cup, he'll need to be setting up chances for the rest of the attack, or Dortmund could be a big team on the outside looking in at the round of 16. If players like Gio Reyna aren't going to see the pitch in this tournament, that will only raise the pressure on him.

Storyline to watch

Can Dortmund avoid an upset? This has been the week of European teams falling and if Dortmund don't watch out, they could be next. They may have an unbeaten run of eight games in all competitions, but Mamelodi were unlucky not to score three goals in their opening match, if they can get chances to counter in the match, Dortmund may be up against it.

Prediction

Despite the momentum that the South African side has coming into the match, Dortmund's attack will prove to be too much as they right the ship and get the win following a strong second half of play. Pick: Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Borussia Dortmund 3

