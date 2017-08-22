Man. City boss Guardiola says Messi's Barcelona buyout clause could be activated

It's well documented that things at Barcelona aren't great at the moment. The team hasn't looked sharp in preseason and its La Liga opener, Neymar is gone, there haven't been quality additions and so on. So as the Messi to Manchester City rumors swirl thanks to the fact that Messi has yet to sign his newly agreed contract extension, City boss Pep Guardiola isn't helping things. The Spanish manager has gone so far as saying that Messi's buyout clause of over $300 million could be triggered, according to ESPNFC.

"I don't know, someone might if they have the money and want to spend it," he said.

"It might happen, who knows?"

The ESPNFC report also says that City won't be trying to sign Messi, especially for that price, but it can't be completely out of the question. As Neymar's move to PSG showed, anything can happen in the transfer market now. It isn't likely we see Messi make such a move, especially with all of the money City spends elsewhere on players, so those City fans excited about the possibility should probably calm down just a bit because this could all end in a second.

Messi is still likely to put pen to paper on his new deal, but if Barca fails to bring in players to make this team as competitive as Real Madrid, well things could get interesting.