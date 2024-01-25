Manchester City have signed highly-rated teen midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in a deal that could ultimately be worth over $25 million. The 18-year-old, who won the Bronze Ball after registering five goals and two assists at last year's Under-17 World Cup, has signed a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2028, however, he will not join up with his new club until January next year, spending the remainder of 2024 back on loan in Argentina.

In doing so Echeverri will be treading a familiar path for South American youngsters that are held in high regard by City. Gabriel Jesus was signed from Palmeiras five months before he made the move to England in January 2017. Five years later Pep Guardiola's side agreed a deal with River Plate for Julian Alvarez, who joined up with the Premier League champions the following summer.

City are expected to pay $15.8 million initially with a further $9.8 million in add-ons related to Echeverri's performances.

Echeverri, who turned 18 on Jan. 2, has already made six appearances for the River Plate senior side and has won 22 caps for the Argentine U-17 side, for whom he has scored 13 goals and provided five assists. The youngster captained the U-17 side to fourth place at the World Cup in Indonesia last winter.

Echeverri has described his greatest strength as being his pace, saying at last year's tournament,"I'm very fast; I try to get on the ball quickly and I immediately get forward."

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Echeverri has also been taken under the wing of River Plate and Valencia great Pablo Aimar, another player who used his exceptional pace and ball-carrying qualities to beat defenders.