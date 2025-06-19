PHILADELPHIA -- With Manchester City taking the pitch against Wydad in the Club World Cup, it took a few minutes for things to sink in that Kevin De Bruyne is no longer with the club after his move to Napoli. Luckily, it also took just a few minutes for Phil Foden to find the back of the net, showing why City could be in good hands despite the Belgian's departure.

Scoring a goal and assisting another in City's 2-0 victory over Wydad, Foden started things off on a strong note and was able to score his first goal for the club since January. Unlike some players in the tournament, Foden has had some time to rest after not going on international duty with England during the June window, and that could pay off for Foden coming into the new season as his role figures to increase.

"[Getting the win] is really important for our confidence. Last season wasn't the best for me, so I'm happy today that I managed to score, get an assist, and help the team win," Foden said.

While Foden may still be young in years at 25, he has now completed eight seasons with the senior team. Now also a father, Foden is rounding into his prime at City, and even with the signing of Rayan Cherki to bolster the midfield, Foden will be one of the players that City look to in order to pace the attack. Not being on international duty meant a break, which for him was a way to deal with growing demands as the fixture list gets longer by the day.

"It's important for me to get some downtime. It didn't last very long, but yeah, I enjoyed it. It was about 2-3 weeks that I had off, and I just rested and got my mind right for this season," Foden said. "Just trying to work hard in training and get back to my best."

It shows how high City's standards are that a season with 10 goals and five assists in all competitions is something that would be viewed as Foden not being at his best, but after being recognized as one of the best players in the Premier League, plenty is expected of Foden and that will only grow without De Bruyne.

Being in the Club World Cup will help City work in new signings like Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nori, and Tijjani Reijnders ahead of the new season. All three will have pivotal roles in City's team if they're going to reclaim the Premier League crown. The Club World Cup gives City meaningful games to find roles for those players with a trophy on the line before they get into a full league season.

It's a scenario where for new signings, this tournament can have an advantage over a standard preseason since teams have home training bases and are able to better adjust to the pace while also not hopping between multiple countries. Cherki and Reijnders were able to make their debuts facing Wydad and while there's room to grow, it was a positive start.

Along with a refreshed Foden, this City squad can use the Club World Cup to put what was a tough season behind them to emerge on the other side ready to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League. They may not have much to prove, having won everything that there is to win under Guardiola, but after a shakeup, City hope to be once again become a blue machine on the pitch, and they'll need Foden to be able to accomplish that.

