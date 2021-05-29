Saturday's highly anticipated all-English UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea from Porto will start at 3 p.m., ET. In Porto, the kickoff time is 8 p.m. For the fans of the two clubs based in the United Kingdom, the match begins as the same time as it does in Porto -- at 8 p.m. You can follow along our live updates from the match here.

While Champions League matches are contested on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the rest of the tournament, the final is reserved for the Saturday following the conclusion of the domestic leagues. Those domestic campaigns are over with Manchester City winning the Premier League going away while Chelsea survived a wobble on the last day, finishing in fourth and qualifying for next season's Champions League despite losing to Aston Villa.

The match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal, home of FC Porto, after it had to be moved out of Istanbul, Turkey, due to the United Kingdom's travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For more on the move, click here.

How can I watch the Champions League final?

To watch the match live, be sure to tune in to CBS, and you can stream it with Paramount+. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday with Champions League Today Pregame Show, hosted by Kate Abdo with analysts Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and plenty more. Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green will be on the call for the big final in Porto.

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estádio do Dragão -- Porto, Portugal

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Broadcast schedule

Champions League final TV U.S.A. start times

New York: 3 p.m.

Chicago: 2 p.m.

Phoenix: 1 p.m.

Los Angeles: 12 p.m.

Start time in notable international time zones