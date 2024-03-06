Manchester City continue to defend their UEFA Champions League title when they host F.C. Copenhagen in the Round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Citizens defeated the Danish Superliga side 3-1 in the first leg of the competition and are unbeaten dating back to December. Meanwhile, Copenhagen will try to get back on track overall after suffering a 2-0 league loss to Midtjylland over the weekend. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Man City vs. F.C. Copenhagen odds list the Premier League side as -800 favorites (risk $800 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Copenhagen listed as +1800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +750 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Copenhagen vs. Man City

Man City vs. Copenhagen date: Wednesday, Mar. 6

Man City vs. Copenhagen time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Champions League picks for Copenhagen vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Man City vs. Copenhagen, Green is picking Pep Guardiola's side to win to nil for a -125 payout. The Citizens have continued the historic dominance they started last season, and their stacked roster make it easy for the expert see why they are favored to repeat as champions.



Copenhagen managed just one shot on target in the reverse fixture, and while they scored on that shot, Green thinks City will win Wednesday's game.

"The only potential issue is that City have a huge game against Premier League title rival Liverpool at the weekend, so Guardiola may decide to rest players - either from the start or by taking his star players off in the second half," Green told SportsLine. "As such, it may not be a complete rout, but City should still win this match comfortably in front of their home fans." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

