After losing the UEFA Champions League semifinals a year ago, Manchester City will continue their pursuit of a continental title on Wednesday when they take on Borussia Dortmund in a Group G matchup on Paramount+. Both squads began their 2022-23 Champions League campaigns with dominant victories a week ago, with Manchester City defeating Sevilla 4-0, while Dortmund beat FC Copenhagen 3-0. However, Man City had their match against Tottenham postponed last weekend, while Dortmund took a 3-0 loss in Bundesliga play at the hands of RB Leipzig. Now, both squads will look to seize control in Group G with a win on Wednesday and you can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Dortmund odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -570 favorites (risk $285 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Dortmund

Manchester City vs. Dortmund date: Wednesday, Sept. 14

Manchester City vs. Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Dortmund live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Dortmund vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Manchester City vs. Dortmund, Green is backing the home side to win to nil for a +112 payout. The current favorites to win the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23, Manchester City began their campaign last week with a dominant 4-0 win over Sevilla in which they had 61 percent of the possession and outshot the Spanish side 24-6.

Erling Haaland continued his blistering pace with a brace in that victory and he also has 10 goals in six Premier League matches since leaving Dortmund for Manchester City in the summer. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has established himself as one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the world and he'll be eager to continue his scoring tour against his former team.

"City's players had the weekend off, as Premier League games were postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death, so they will be well-rested and fired-up for this game," Green told SportsLine. "Meanwhile, Dortmund looked toothless in attack when slumping to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig, and the team's slapdash defending does not augur well for a visit to the Etihad."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.