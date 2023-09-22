Nottingham Forest will square off against Manchester City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Manchester City are 5-0-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Nottingham Forest are 2-1-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Man City are top of the table and have won the English Premier League in five of the last six seasons. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are eighth after finishing 16th in their first EPL season since 1999 last year.

The latest Man City vs. Nottingham Forest odds list Manchester City as the -680 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Nottingham Forest the +1625 underdog. A draw is priced at +738, and the over/under is set at 3.5 goals. Before entering any Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest:

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Manchester City: -680, Nottingham Forest: +1625, Draw: +738

What you need to know about Nottingham Forest

Last Monday, neither Nottingham Forest nor Burnley could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Nottingham Forest's goal came from Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 61st minute, while Burnley's was scored by Zeki Amdouni in the 41st.

Nottingham Forest have scored in every league match, including at Arsenal and Manchester United. The Tricky Trees took a 2-0 lead just four minutes in against the Red Devils at Old Trafford before United stormed back.

What you need to know about Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City faced off against West Ham United for the first time this season, and the Citizens walked away the 3-1 winners on Saturday. They've won all five of their league matches this season and have already opened a two-point lead over Tottenham, Liverpool, and Arsenal atop the EPL table.

Erling Haaland has seven goals and Julian Alvarez has two, while Alvarez and Phil Foden have three assists apiece. The Citizens should have little trouble slowing an only occasionally dangerous Forest attack led by Taiwo Awoniyi (three goals, two assists).

