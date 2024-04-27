Reigning champion Manchester City continue their march toward another Premier League title when they hit the road to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday. By virtue of Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Everton on Wednesday and City's 4-0 victory over Brighton on Thursday, Man City moved into second place in the EPL standings, only one point behind top-of-the-table Arsenal. The Citizens, however, have played one fewer game than the Gunners. Meanwhile, Forest enter Matchweek 35 fighting to avoid relegation as they're 17th in the table with 26 points, one more than Luton.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at The City Ground in Nottingham, England. Man City are the -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100) in the latest Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City odds, with Forest the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Green also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).



Now, Green has broken down Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City from every angle and revealed his picks and Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City money line: Manchester City -360, Nottingham Forest +1000, Draw +425

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City spread: Manchester City -1.5 (-125), Nottingham Forest +1.5 (-105)

NFO: Chris Wood ranks 11th in the league in goals (12)

ranks 11th in the league in goals (12) MCI: Erling Haaland is tied for the EPL lead in goals (20)

is tied for the EPL lead in goals (20) Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester City

City enter Sunday's match on a roll. The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 30 matches across all competitions, which is a club record. They also are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League matches. The club has not lost since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Dec. 6.

In addition, Phil Foden is a world class midfielder who is in the midst of the best season of his career. The 23-year-old ranks second on the team and seventh in the Premier League in goals, a career-best 20. He also has seven assists, which also is a career-high and is tied for second on the team. In Thursday's 4-0 victory against Brighton, he scored twice. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Forest are a much better team at home than on the road. In 17 matches at The City Ground this season, they have five wins, five draws and seven defeats. By contrast, in 17 road matches, Forest have two wins, four draws and 11 defeats.

In addition, Forest will be the much fresher team this weekend. Sunday's match will be Man City's fourth in 12 days. Meanwhile, Forest has not played since a 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

How to make Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two other best bets. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.