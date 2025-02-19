Real Madrid are set to host Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout playoff battle on Wednesday on Paramount+. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring and Jude Bellingham scored the game-winner in extra time as Los Blancos secured a 3-2 victory in the first leg of the competition. Man City, who got two goals from Erling Haaland in that match, went on to defeat Newcastle 4-0 in Premier League play over the weekend. Real Madrid settled for a 0-0 draw against Osasuna in La Liga their last time out. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Man City odds list the hosts as -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Man City as the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City

Real Madrid vs. Man City date: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Real Madrid vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Real Madrid vs. Man City, Eimer is backing Over 3.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout (risk $125 to win $100). The expert is expecting the offense-first approach from the first leg to carry over into Wednesday's game. Real Madrid have scored 52 goals in 24 league matches this season and are 4-0-1 at the Bernabeu in Champions League play. They should also have a bit of a confidence boost since they are unbeaten in six of their last seven Champions League meetings with Manchester City.

Man City's attack is expected to press since they are down on aggregate and playing on the road. Eimer anticipates Man City manager Pep Guardiola will rotate his lineup to generate the most offense, and he expects Haaland to be "backed by the strongest forward-facing team that the Citizens have to offer."

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

