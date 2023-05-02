Manchester City will take on West Ham United on Wednesday with Arsenal having faced Chelsea on Tuesday in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's men took top spot with a victory over Fulham at the weekend but could see the Gunners retake the summit 24 hours before the Hammers visit Etihad Stadium. City will still have a game in hand over title rivals Arsenal but should prepare themselves for having to overtake the Londoners again given how woeful Chelsea have been of late.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, May. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May. 3 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: City -600; Draw: +650; West Ham +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)







Team news

City: Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne missed out against Fulham and could again be absent against West Ham. Ake has a hamstring problem and is struggling while De Bruyne missed the Cottagers with an unspecified issue which might or might not be gone come Wednesday. Manuel Akanji could continue in a makeshift fullback role while Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker could start again. Julian Alvarez came in and scored against Fulham while Erling Haaland bagged his 50th goal of the season -- both could start again.

Potential City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan (c); Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

West Ham: Kurt Zouma came off against Crystal Palace and is expected to be injured for this one. Gianluca Scamacca's season is over after knee surgery which opens it up to Michail Antonio and Danny Ings up top. Zouma's absence could return Angelo Ogbonna to the first XI to start with Nayef Aguerd.

Potential West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice (c), Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio.

Prediction

City can turn it on at any moment but appear to be saving themselves for the UEFA Champions League while West Ham looked abysmal defensively in their 4-3 loss to Crystal Palace. Expect a slick and measured display from Guardiola's men to keep plowing away at the top. Pick: City 3, West Ham 0.