It's time for 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONS 🎶

I'm Mike Goodman

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern.

Monday, May 8

🇮🇹 Serie A: Udinese vs. Sampdoria, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Sassuolo vs. Bologna, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇧🇷 Brasileirão: Corinthians vs. Fortaleza, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Tuesday, May 9

🌟 Real Madrid vs. Man City, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and CBS

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Monterey Bay vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, May 10

🌟 AC Milan vs. Inter 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and CBS

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Cincinnati FC vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🎥 CBS Sports Golazo Network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for both UCL games.

⚽ The Forward Line

Welcome to the Champions League semifinals

Getty Images

It's been a weird Champions League season. As we like to do around these parts, we've got our top 50 players of the round ranked. And when you check out the list you can see that things are a tad bit lopsided. On one side of the bracket, we've got Real Madrid and Manchester City each with 16 players on the list, and Inter and AC Milan on the other side have nine each. It's even more lopsided if you check out the top 10, where nine of them come from one side of the bracket.

That said, it would be a mistake to overlook the Italian clubs. We'll talk more about the matchup when we hit your inbox on Wednesday, but suffice to say the stakes of two crosstown rivals with decades of history behind them squaring off for a shot at the final makes the match no less compelling than what we've got ahead of us on Tuesday when the two favorites square off.

What's scary when you look at the list is just how well balanced City and Madrid are when it comes to age and experience in this team. The Spanish side has its well known trio of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, but waiting in the wings there's Vinicius Junior, the blossoming Rodrygo, Federico Valcerde, Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga all under 25 years of age.

On the City side, you may not realize this but some of their mainstays are starting to push up to the end of their primes. Kevin De Bruyne is 31 already! Ilkay Gundogan is 32, so is Kyle Walker. Heck, at 28, Bernardo Silva is closer to the end of his prime than the beginning (Riyad Mahrez, in a testament to just how deep Manchester City are, didn't even make our top 50 list, but he's 32). But then, of course, there's Erling Haaland. He sits atop our list, and I'll let our James Benge take it from here:

Benge: "Is he the best player in the world? Quite possibly the answer to that question is yes. Certainly, there's no one on earth who puts the fear of god in opponents quite like Erling Haaland. He's a unicorn gone remorseless destructive force, an unstoppable beautiful beast who carves a path through everything. The worry for opponents in the coming years might just be how he is improving under Guardiola, becoming a passer and presser along with a pure scorer. There may be no way for the teams left in the field to stop him."

We have plenty of UCL coverage ahead for you, but for starters make sure you check out the full top 50 player rankings here.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

The PSG-Messi soap opera continues

The ugliness of PSG and Lionel Messi's divorce seems to have abated a bit. On Friday, it was Messi making the overture as he issued an apology to his club for skipping practice to go to Saudi Arabia. Today, it was PSG allowing the superstar to return to practice and suggesting that after sitting out only one of the two games he was suspended for, he might be able to return this weekend.

And now let's get to some links:

