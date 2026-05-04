Everton held Manchester City to a surprise 3-3 draw on Monday, handing the advantage back to Arsenal in a Premier League title race that has become a back-and-forth affair in recent weeks.

City took the lead in the 43rd minute thanks to Jeremy Doku, who was persistent in his efforts to find the game's opening goal. He made his way around the penalty area but slipped, unable to create a shot that would trouble the Toffees. The ball recycled back into play, though, and Doku did not miss the second time as he took a strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The visitors, though, did not do much with their lead and slowly but surely let Everton back into the game. After a sustained period of pressure, Everton thrust themselves back into the match thanks to a goal from Thierno Barry in the 68th minute, earning their equalizer despite the unique circumstances in which they ended up scoring. Everton were in possession but it was Marc Guehi who ended up with the ball at his feet, Barry nearby but in an offside position. Guehi then turned towards goal to pass the ball back to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but left the door open for Barry to pounce, which he did before putting the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The referee officially ruled the goal off since Barry was originally in an offside position, but after a quick review, the Toffees were awarded the goal. Once Guehi had gained possession of the ball, any possibility that Barry would have been offside was ruled out because he was not ultimately involved in the original play.

It paved the way for a thrilling finish to the game, setting Everton on course to score not once more but twice to go up 3-1 by the 81st minute. Jake O'Brien scored from a corner in the 73rd minute, while Barry completed a brace eight minutes later as substitute Mateo Kovacic missed a tackle and allowed the Toffees to go on the break before building on their lead.

Not to be completely outdone, City pulled one back within moments of Barry's second from an unlikely source – Erling Haaland. The Norway international had just two touches in the box before the goal and one shot before the goal, the latest underwhelming performance in a string of them this season, but combined with Kovacic to score straight from kickoff.

There was one final play left in the game with Doku scoring in essentially the last kick of the match, ensuring City would take home a point, even if it is debatable how valuable it actually will be down the stretch. City earned a corner that Donnarumma came up for but Doku found himself again at the edge of the penalty area, in a similar position as he was in for his first goal, and concluded the scoring with a second impressive strike.

Arsenal now resume control of the title race, a position they had been in for much of the season, boasting a five-point lead while City have a game in hand.

Premier League Standings Games Played Points Goal Differential Arsenal 35 76 +41 Man City 34 71 +37

Remaining fixtures in the Premier League title race

Arsenal

May 10: West Ham United (a)

(a) May 18: Burnley (a)

(a) May 24: Crystal Palace (a)

Manchester City