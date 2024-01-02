Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with Manchester United over the return of Jadon Sancho on loan. The Bundesliga side are hopeful that Sancho will return to the Bundesliga, where he established himself as one of world football's most coveted young talents before departing for Old Trafford in a deal worth around $105 million.

A crucial factor in the success of club-to-club negotiations will be what proportion of Sancho's salary, understood to be worth around $340,000 a week, Dortmund are able to cover. Even the highest earners at the Westfalenstadion are reported to be on nearly half of that amount.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

However, bringing Sancho back is a prospect that Dortmund have been entertaining for some time. CBS Sports sources have indicated that the two clubs discussed a loan in the summer only to see the deal fall apart due to United's loan fee demands, the same reason that Al-Ettifaq's deadline day swoop did not come to fruition.

For Sancho the appeal of returning to Dortmund is obvious. In his final three seasons in the Bundesliga he scored 37 goals and provided 41 assists in 92 games, winning the DFB Pokal in 2021 and twice being named in Germany's team of the season. His first three seasons in England have been altogether more trying with three separate managers over his 82 appearances in all competitions, in which he has 12 goals.

Sancho's Manchester United career has effectively been over after he said he had "been made a scapegoat for a long time" following Ten Hag's revelation that he had not been selected for the squad in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal due to poor performances in training. He was subsequently instructed to apologize to the manager. Having failed to do so, he has been sidelined from first team training and has not been picked for a squad since.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia -- both those owned by the Public Investment Fund and not -- would be interested in a move for the 23 year old, if he is still on the market in the summer, but they are not expected to rival Dortmund this month.