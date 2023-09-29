Manchester United have confirmed that Brazilian star Antony will be back in training and will be 'available for selection' after the player was suspended to address the allegations of assault made against him earlier in September. The 23-year-old was suspended by the English club on September 10 after he was dropped from Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

Manchester United have issued the following statement:

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony's employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case."

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

There is currently a police investigation ongoing following allegations of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend, and he's also facing further allegations of assault made by two other women, per ESPN. The former Ajax winger joined United in 2022 and has scored eight times in 48 appearances.