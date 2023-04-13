Despite leading by two goals for 83 minutes in the match, two own goals saw Manchester United blow a lead in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday in the Europa League quarterfinal first leg. Now, the Red Devils will need to go to Sevilla's home pitch for the second leg with all the momentum in the Spanish side's favor. A brace from Marcel Sabitzer only 21 minutes into the game made it seem like it would be smooth sailing for the Red Devils but Erik ten Hag saw everything crumble during the match. This is especially concerning when Sevilla are kings of the Europa League winning four of the last 10 titles.

Sevilla showed their attacking danger early but it took Tyrell Malacia switching off for Jesus Navas to force an own goal against a squad that he knows quite well. A former Manchester City player, causing chaos at Old Trafford is always a good moment for him especially with it shifting the tide of the match. United would go down to ten as Lisandro Martinez had to be helped off the with four minutes remaining after getting his boot caught in the pitch as the hosts didn't have any more substitutions available.

United going down to 10 gave Sevilla the opening they needed as the visitors' second key shot took a wicked deflection off of Harry Maguire's forehead and past a helpless David De Gea. Now concerns are mounting for the team. Without Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, another injury to a key player could be too much for the team to cope with but they were the better side for 85 minutes. Both teams will also be down a player in the second leg due to yellow card accumulation seeing Bruno Fernandes and Gonzalo Montiel miss out.

For most of the season, when United poke their noses ahead in matches, they hold onto the lead but this is where depth concerns outside of the first team rear their heads. Ten Hag has a group of players that he can trust but when they aren't available, that's when questions still need to be answered.

A missed opportunity

After an excellent start to the match, Manchester United would've expected the second half to be a cakewalk. They were looking good on the counter with Sabitzer grabbing goals, Anthony Martial looked strong and like he may find the back of the net and life was mostly good until Raphael Varane had to be withdrawn at the half. Ten Hag mentioned that it was a forced withdrawal but it's one that brought Maguire back into the spotlight and Sevilla back into the match.

Maguire is a lightning rod for criticism at United, and the own goal isn't completely his fault considering that sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way. But the level of comfort in the team's defense drops when he's on the pitch. Gaps grow larger, passing gets frantic and the opposition finds their way back.

Now, United have to travel to play in front of more than 40,000 fans who know a thing about making European nights a living hell for the opposition. United's mentality has already been questioned in rolling over against Liverpool this season and it will get yet another test while the team still needs to hang on in the top-four race in the Premier League. Something will have to give and when Sevilla have nothing to lose, United will need to be at their best.

Depth stretched to its limits

Ten Hag will thank his lucky stars that he got Christian Eriksen and Martial back when he did but even they may not be enough. There's a chance that the defense going to Sevilla will be Malacia (who scored an own goal), Maguire (who scored an own goal), Victor Lindelof (who hasn't started or played more than 14 minutes in a match for the club since March 1), and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. It's safe to say that despite their La Liga woes, Sevilla will be licking their chops in this case.

Then you get down to the fact that United will also be without their two best players in Fernandes and Rashford. Sure, United will be expected to win the match but that's only on name reputation as an away match in Sevilla is as tough as it gets. Sevilla may have struggled against Champions League teams but now that they're back to a competition that they know against a team both under pressure and on the ropes, United's road to the Europa League title may come to an end in Spain. Even with Sevilla being at risk of being relegated from La Liga, the belief that they have will push them forward.