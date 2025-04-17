The Europa League semifinals are set as Manchester United needed goals in the 120th and 121st minute of extra time to book their place, shockingly coming back to beat Lyon. After allowing two goals in extra time to a 10-man Lyon team, it looked like it was over due to allowing four consecutive goals to the French side, but between Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, the Red Devils had enough to advance with a 5-4 victory (7-6 on aggregate) in one of the most shocking games in Europa League history, getting three goals in extra time.

Manchester United join Tottenham, Athletic Club and Bodo/Glimt in the last four. In what has been a trying season for Manchester United, the Red Devils were close to securing their worst result of the season. Europa League is their only way to a Champions League berth, and that path is still alive, just when it looked like it was over.

Corentin Tolisso's red card when things were 2-2 in regulation should have been the end of it, but things were just getting started. Trading penalties at the end, which Alexandre Lacazette and Bruno Fernandes buried, helped set the stage for drama at the Theater of Dreams. Casemiro came up when it mattered most, delivering an excellent ball for Mainoo's finish in the 120th minute before target man Maguire went forward. It was another excellent ball from the Brazilian, which found the Englishman for a free header that he wouldn't miss in the 121st minute. It only took United seven minutes to score three unanswered goals of their own, showing what the result meant to them in a bid to save the season.

Amorim may have wanted his team to take care of business earlier in the match, but these are the kinds of results that can help spark something special. Facing Athletic Club in the next round will be another challenge for the Red Devils, but after advancing from this round of play, they'll feel like they can take down anyone in their path.

Tottenham advance as Lazio fall

Tottenham has had a topsy-turvy season, but even without Heung-min Son, they were able to eke out a narrow victory over Eintracht Frankfurt behind a penalty from Dominic Solanke. Chances were hard to come by in Germany, but James Maddison was clattered in the box by Frankfurt keeper Kaua. After a VAR review, a penalty was given which Solanke wouldn't miss, even after Ange Postecoglou had to tell Mathys Tel to give the penalty to Solanke.

Maddison would end up being withdrawn at halftime for Dejan Kulusevski, but Tottenham would still withstand Frankfurt's late push for an equalizer as they look to save their season.

After a frozen match in the first leg, which Lazio lost 2-0, the Italian side were able to fight back to force penalties at home. But with Taty Castellanos missing his chance, Bodo/Glimt became the first ever Norwegian side to reach a European semifinal with a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Lazio.

The road to Athletic Club playing the final in their home stadium in Spain is still alive after they were able to brush aside Rangers via a first-half penalty. The Basque club may have thought they deserved more goals across the two legs of their tie, but when the goal is advancing, they've done just that. semifinals.

Quarterfinal scores

Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Tottenham 1 (Tottenham advances 2-1 on aggregate)

Lazio 3, Bodo/Glimt 1 (Bodo/Glimt advances 3-2 via penalty shootout)

Manchester United 5, Lyon 4 (United advances 7-6 on aggregate)

Athletic Club 2, Rangers 0 (Athletic Club advances 2-0 on aggregate)

Europa League semifinal matchups

Thursday, May 1

Tottenham vs. Bodo/Glimt

Athletic Club vs. Manchester United

Thursday, May 8