Manchester United vs. Burnley Premier League: How to stream online, watch on TV, start time
The Red Devils face a stiff test on the road
Manchester United hits the road to Burnley on Saturday in a tricky Premier League encounter against the biggest surprise team in England.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Sportsline Odds
What side do you need to be all over in Manchester United vs. Burnley? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.
Prediction
These two played to a dramatic, entertaining 2-2 draw the day after Christmas, with both feeling like they should have taken the three points on that day. On this day, it's United that gets the three points. Manchester United 2, Burnley 1.
