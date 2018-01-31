Manchester United vs. Tottenham Premier League live stream info, TV channel, Alexis starts: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley
A titanic match highlights the Premier League's midweek slate as Manchester United goes to Tottenham on Wednesday, with Alexis Sanchez getting his first Premier League start and appearance for the Red Devils.
The Red Devils are second with 53 points, while Tottenham is fifth on 45 points, with plenty on the line at Wembley.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Tottenham scores a big win thanks to Harry Kane's late winner. Spurs 2, United 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. West Brom preview
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge
-
Spurs score 11 secs in vs. United
It all went Tottenham's way in the opening minute
-
YouTube TV scores broadcasts for LAFC
LAFC's landmark deal could set the groundwork for how we watch sports in the future
-
Arsenal's Giroud joins Chelsea
The Frenchman isn't much of an upgrade over Michy Batshuayi
-
Russia warns of locusts before World Cup
Will an 'international locust scandal' create havoc at the 2018 World Cup in Russia?