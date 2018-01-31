Manchester United vs. Tottenham Premier League live stream info, TV channel, Alexis starts: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley

A titanic match highlights the Premier League's midweek slate as Manchester United goes to Tottenham on Wednesday, with Alexis Sanchez getting his first Premier League start and appearance for the Red Devils. 

The Red Devils are second with 53 points, while Tottenham is fifth on 45 points, with plenty on the line at Wembley. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Prediction

Tottenham scores a big win thanks to Harry Kane's late winner. Spurs 2, United 1. 

