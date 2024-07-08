Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as they mull the potential signing of his compatriot Matthijs de Ligt.

Zirkzee, who scored 11 goals in Serie A last season, is close to finalizing personal terms for a switch to Old Trafford, according to CBS Sports sources, while club to club negotiations with Bologna are not expected to be particularly complex. The 23-year-old striker has a $43.5 million release clause in his contract but United may look to structure the deal differently.

AC Milan had long been viewed as frontrunners for the Dutch striker's signature, but conceded defeat on Monday. Zirkzee is, according to special advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic, "the past." While other clubs have also been linked to the forward, it appears highly likely he will join Rasmus Hojlund in next season's striker corps at Manchester United.

Following him could be De Ligt. According to CBS Sports sources, Bayern Munich would be willing to consider offers for the center back, who made only 16 starts in the Bundesliga last season as he struggled with injuries and lost his place in the starting XI to Eric Dier. It has been suggested that a fee in excess of $50 million would be considered by the Bavarians. United have also been tracking Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, for whom they had a bid $45 million rejected last month.

De Ligt broke into the Ajax side as a teenager under United boss Erik ten Hag, who named him the youngest captain in Ajax's history in March 2018. Now 24, the Dutch international has spent time at both Juventus and Bayern Munich, winning two league titles.

Are these the right moves for United?

On the face of it De Ligt seems a natural fit for United, who need a veteran defender to plug the gap left after Raphael Varane's departure on a free transfer. He knows Ten Hag, has nearly 50 games of Champions League football to his name, and is experienced in the sort of high defensive line that has been such a struggle to implement at Old Trafford. Given the prices that defenders such as Josko Gvardiol and Harry Maguire have gone for in the past five years, a $50 million deal seems a shrewd move for United.

Beyond even that, De Ligt would fit on the sort of timeline Manchester United ought to be looking back. That they brought Ten Hag back as manager after much umming and aaahing post-FA Cup Final doesn't obscure the reality that they are likely many years from contending for Premier League titles. A 24 year old central defender, veteran of numerous elite clubs, whose prime is theoretically ahead of him, should be able to last the journey.

There are, however, some extremely significant questions to be addressed with regards to De Ligt. Are United falling into the trap of focusing recruitment on players their manager knows, one that left them seriously bruised in cases such as Antony and Sofyan Amrabat? How did a one time Golden Boy come to sit fourth on Bayern's defensive depth chart behind Min-Jae Kim, Dayot Upamecano and Eric Dier? Why is another top tier European club prepared to part ways with a young center back only two years after he left Juventus?

This particular question should haunt United, who for a decade have spent vast sums cleaning up the finances of their European contemporaries for little discernible sporting benefit. Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea are among the most notable beneficiaries of Old Trafford wealth, moving out post-prime talent to a club that has shown no ability to manage decline, let alone restore damaged treasures. So bad has it got with the signings of Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, that the default operating position of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox really ought to be "are we getting fleeced here?"

There are not quite as many issues to address around Zirkzee. Ultimately it is hard to comprehend why, at a time when finances must be carefully distributed, United are willing to spend such significant sums on a striker who didn't score many goals or take many shots last season. A mere 0.24 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 in Serie A last season is deeply unremarkable. Bologna might not have been the most front-footed or shot-heavy of teams, even so their center forward ought to be getting more than 2.79 shots per 90.

Joshua Zirkzee's 84 shots across 2771 Serie A minutes in 2023-24, sized by xG value TruMedia

Focus the view into the most valuable parts of the pitch and Zirkzee's profile becomes all the more underwhelming. The 29th most non-penalty shots in the area last season does not scream $40 million-plus addition for Manchester United. He might average more than Rasmus Hojlund, but 2023's bright young thing, recruited from Serie A at considerable expense despite the lingering doubts over him, does get very good shots when he takes them. Zirkzee does not.

The picture doesn't change all that much the further you go back in Zirkzee's career. A return of 15 goals in the Belgian top flight isn't to be sniffed at, but you would expect a striking target for a top English club (perhaps even a midtable one) to be obliterating that league, not putting up half an npxG per 90.

Zirkzee might contend he offers more than just shots. There is truth to that. He creates more for his team mates than most No.9s and at 6' 3" he is as effective at receiving progressive passes as he is at playing them. The Dutch international is strong with both feet, dribbles the ball well and is not afraid to pass up a shot of his own if a team mate is better placed. Maybe that goes some way to explaining why he doesn't take as many shots as he might.

Then again, United need shots and goals. For all the focus their porous defense got last season, they were only the league's ninth highest scorers, their 550 efforts on goal over 100 fewer than Arsenal and Manchester City. Better application of systems goes some way to bridging that gap, but so does elite talent. Zirkzee, coming from a high functioning, if cautious, system under Thiago Motta, does not obviously get those efforts up.

Given the number of additions that United will require over the years to come -- are they really prepared to gamble on a Casemiro-Kobbie Mainoo double pivot next season -- signing Zirkzee could well lock them in to him and Hojlund as the strike options for years to come. In such circumstances you would need to feel confident that the new signing could grow into a key driver of United's journey back up the table. On the basis of his data, it is hard to see how Ten Hag and those around him have reached that conclusion.