Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Newcastle is looking to secure an upset on the road
Manchester United is on the verge of being double digit points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, and United takes on Newcastle this Saturday with the top of staying within eight points or cutting the deficit if City slips up.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Manchester United gets a big performance from Romelu Lukaku to stay within striking distance of Manchester City.
United 2, Newcastle 0
