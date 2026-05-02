Manchester United may be all but guaranteed Champions League soccer for next season, but that doesn't mean that their clash hosting Liverpool won't be a meaningful one. Michael Carrick's audition for the long-term job continues, and a win over the Reds will help them continue to close the season on a strong note while showing that he's the man for the role. With Liverpool's own Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, United can deal a blow to their chances with a victory at Old Trafford.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Sunday, May 3 | Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 3 | : 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United +120; Draw +280; Liverpool +190

In sixth place, Brentford are up to 51 points, and while the Bees' qualifying for the Champions League would be unlikely, with seven points to close between them and Liverpool, and results being on a roller coaster for the Reds, anything could happen. If Liverpool drop points to United, that's when things get quite interesting, facing Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brentford in their last three matches, so Arne Slot won't want to leave this one late even if the odds favor Liverpool finishing in the top five.

The Reds have done well against teams below them in the table, taking care of Fulham and Everton in their last two matches, but United will be a different challenge. The Red Devils are riding back-to-back wins in their last two matches, even with injuries to the defense, and much of that has been because Benjamin Sesko is coming into his own as the season comes to a close.

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Now with 10 Premier League goals, the 22-year-old has scored eight of those in 2026. With Matheus Cunha injured, he has been able to be the focal point of the attack ahead of Bruno Fernandes, who is still displaying impressive creativity to keep United ticking, no matter who is in the lineup. That has helped bring stability back to United, where even if they do lose a match, the lows don't get too low, which has been the recipe to Champions League soccer for next season. Now it's all about closing out the campaign on a strong note under Carrick, and the Red Devils are on the right path, but they'll need to continue their good form against top opposition in Liverpool.

Prediction

Mohamed Salah may have a chance to make this match, but it won't be enough for Liverpool as Sesko finds the back of the net yet again to push United over the top. Score: Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1