Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is continuing his campaign to help children in need, even if England's government isn't on board with his plan anymore. In July, he achieved his mission to have children whose families receive financial assistance from the UK government get free meals during summer holiday. But the plan recently hit a snag. Rashford, 22, wanted to extend free school meals during holiday breaks for the students and it was voted down by England's House of Commons.

Rashford, who received free meals from school himself as a child, is now taking matters into his own hands. The footballer has started retweeting businesses who are offering to help feed the 1.5 million children in need. His twitter feed is filled with locations of places willing to commit to the cause.

"A significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter because of comments that have been made today. We must stop stigmatising, judging and pointing fingers -- our views are being clouded by political affiliation," Rashford, who has nearly 4 million followers on Twitter, wrote.

He added why it is important for him to speak up, saying, "These children are the future of this country. They are not just another statistic. And for as long as they don't have a voice, they will have mine. You have my word on that."

Rashford then admitted that he was "blown away" by the support he is receiving on the internet.

Despite his plan being voted down in Parliament, the Manchester United forward has gained support from the Mayors of Liverpool and Greater Manchester, who have both pledged to join his fight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the plan, saying it is not the role of the government to provide food during holidays.