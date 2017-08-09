Man. United's Marouane Fellaine gets hit in the face; immediately becomes a meme
Hell hath no fury like the internet after seeing a funny picture
In the modern age, nothing embarrassing can happen without being captured on camera. Also in the modern age, nothing can get captured on camera without being run into the ground. So it shouldn't come as a shock to Marouane Fellaine that, after a picture was posted of him get wrecked in the face by a soccer ball during Tuesday's Super Cup loss to Real Madrid, the internet was all over it.
Fellaine was a good sport about the shot, even after some intrepid internet residents took to Photoshop for their own take on the brutal shot.
There was one person that didn't quite seem to grasp synonyms, or grasped them a bit too well.
Another posted a picture of their take on how Fellaini would fare in a good old fashioned boxing match.
And a not topical but somehow topical representation of Fellaini's Hall of Fame bust.
All-in-all, there's no question that Fellaini has had better days. Luckily he's a good sport about the whole thing. Not that he has a choice when the whole internet is in assault mode.
-
Premier League preview
Here's what you should know before the season kicks off on Friday to sound like you are in...
-
Report: Liverpool to sell Coutinho
Barcelona may have their replacement for Neymar with another Brazil star
-
Carlos Vela to LAFC
The Real Sociedad man looks to be on the move
-
Real Madrid beats Man. United in SC
The giants of Europe battle for the Super Cup on Tuesday
-
Here's the best goal of 2017
Celtic produced a rocket goal for the ages
-
Real Madrid vs. Man. United preview
The two European giants face off for the Super Cup trophy
Add a Comment