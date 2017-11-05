Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel, start time, lineups: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
First-place City faces a stiff test from the Gunners
First-place Manchester City welcomes top-four hopeful Arsenal to the Etihad on Sunday in Premier League action, with the Citizens entering the game as the early favorites to win the crown.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Main Event in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates
Prediction
Manchester City keeps up its hot start to the season and gives Arsenal early trouble to put the game away. Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1.
