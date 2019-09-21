Manchester City becomes fastest team to score five goals in Premier League history
Watford's weekend started off poorly thanks to a red-hot City
Saturday was a day to remember for Manchester City and one to forget for Watford. The two met in Premier League play at the Etihad in a game that was essentially over 12 minutes in. Before a minute had passed, City was up 1-0. When it was 15 minutes in, it was 4-0. And then a goal from Nicolas Otamendi three minutes later saw City become the fastest to score five goals in a single game in Premier League history, breaking Blackburn Rovers' record from 1997 when they scored five goals against Sheffield Wednesday in 24 minutes.
Here's the opener in the first minute from David Silva off a crazy cross from Kevin de Bruyne:
Then after a penalty from Sergio Aguero (7'), a free-kick goal from Riyad Mahrez (12') and a goal from Bernardo Silva (15'), Otamendi finished this chance at the far post to beat the record by six minutes:
Nobody ever wants to be fired from a coaching gig, but Javi Gracia was let go earlier this month after a slow start at Watford, and you have to imagine he's just relaxing on Saturday and is a bit pleased to not have to be on the other end of this record.
