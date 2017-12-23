Manchester City vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City looks to keep its big lead atop the league
First place Manchester City takes on Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Manchester City (1st, 52 points): Pep Guardiola's side is looking to get three points here and continue its sure-fire march towards the title.
Bournemouth (16th, 16 points): In the relegation fight, they would take a draw here to not fall into the bottom three.
Prediction
City's been unstoppable, and Bournemouth has really struggled to put the ball away, scoring just 15 goals in 18 games. That's an easy recipe for a City win. City 3, Bournemouth 0.
