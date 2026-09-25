The Premier League believe they have won their case relating to breaches of their financial regulations by Manchester City, according to multiple reports, though penalties for the violations have yet to be determined. A statement from the club insisted that "significant elements" remain to be completed in the Premier League's process, which began in February 2023.

"The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC's position remains consistent with the club's statement of February 2023.

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence."

The charges, 115 accusations of financial wrongdoing, of which 114 have reportedly returned guilty verdics, relate to alleged breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009 and 2018, initially reported in German newspaper Der Spiegel. Allegations included off-the-books payments to former manager Roberto Mancini and sponsorship deals that were backdated and manipulated. City have consistently denied all charges against them. It has long been expected that they would appeal any guilty verdict.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.