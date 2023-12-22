No Erdling Haaland, no problem for Manchester City as the club captured the Club World Cup title for the first time in their history defeating Brazilian club Fluminense 4-0. Before you could blink, Julian Alvarez scored in the first minute and Manchester City were off to the races, dominating the match. Then, just before the half-hour mark, after a pass into the box, Fluminense defender Nino's clearance unfortunately went past his keeper to double the Manchester Club's lead. To cap things off, Alvarez also registered an assist on Phil Foden's 72nd minute before adding a second himself to round out the scoring.

With the victory, Pep Guardiola has now won a trophy with Manchester City in every competition that he has qualified for. Winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Community Shield. It's quite an impressive run for Guardiola at the helm of Manchester City. Having built a true dynasty in Manchester, Guardiola has done almost everything that he can as he looks to continue City's perfection.

It's also a victory that can help get Manchester City's Premier League form get back on the right track. Currenyy fourth in the Premier League, City has only won one of their last five league matches but scoring six goals in two matches facing the Urawa Reds and Fluminense is just what they needed to get the attack on this trip to Saudi Arabia.

The only sour note is the uncertain status of Rodri. City's star midfielder was forced off in the 74th minute with an apparent knee injury. The Spaniard anchors City's midfield and if City are to mount a Premier League title challenge then it's imperative that he not miss an extended period of time.