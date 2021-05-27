During Saturday's highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Paramount+ and CBS, CBS Sports will offer you a new way to enjoy the match from a second screen. With kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET from Estádio do Dragão, Paramount+ will introduce a new Star Cam as part of its extensive coverage of the year's biggest game, tracking one key player from each club. It's set to be a star-studded affair as we're in for an all-English final for the third time ever.

There are plenty of potential names to choose from depending on how each lineup shakes out from Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola. For Chelsea, Mason Mount was named the club's Player of the Year for 2020-21, Christian Pulisic is obviously a fan favorite among the American audience and N'Golo Kante is a sheriff in the middle of the park. For Man City, Kevin De Bruyne and his (different) role in continental tournaments is always appealing, and that's not even scratching the surface when you go up and down their roster.

From well-timed tackles to breaking into space for a chance on goal, the dedicated Star Cam will provide an up-close and personal look in addition to normal coverage. The Star Cam will be featured on Paramount+, immersing supporters into the match in a creative, and innovative way.

CBS and Paramount+ also have you covered for ahead of the game with a pregame show featuring Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and more.

