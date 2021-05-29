When Saturday's highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Paramount+ and CBS kicks off, CBS Sports will offer you a brand new way to enjoy the match from a second screen. With kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET from Estádio do Dragão, Paramount+ will introduce a new Star Cam as part of its extensive coverage of the year's biggest game, tracking one key player from each club. It's set to be a star-studded affair as we're in for an all-English final for the third time ever.

For Chelsea, the cam will follow Mason Mount, who was named the club's Player of the Year for 2020-21. For Man City, it is on Kevin De Bruyne.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

From well-timed tackles to breaking into space for a chance on goal, the dedicated Star Cam will provide an up-close and personal look in addition to normal coverage. The Star Cam will be featured on Paramount+, immersing supporters into the match in a creative, and innovative way.

CBS and Paramount+ also have you covered for ahead of the game with a pregame show featuring Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and more.

To sign up for Paramount+, click here.

Broadcast schedule

Champions League final match details

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estádio do Dragão -- Porto, Portugal

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

William Hill Sportsbook Odds: Man City -114, Draw +240, Chelsea +340