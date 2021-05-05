The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final matchup is set after Chelsea's win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the semifinal on Wednesday. We're in for an all-English final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 on CBS and Paramount+. It's the second time in the past three seasons we've seen two Premier League clubs meet in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about the big game later this month.

What does history say?

This is Manchester City's first time in the final in club history. Notably, City's first European competition campaign came in 1968 against Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe where they were surprisingly knocked out in the first round. It comes full circle for City as they head to Istanbul for this season's neutral sit for the final.

Meanwhile, this is Chelsea's third final appearance. The Blues have one UCL title to their name, beating Bayern Munich nine years ago. It's also worth noting Chelsea are the first club to make the men's and women's UEFA Champions League finals in the same season.

There's a bit of American history on the line this time around as each team will have a U.S. men's national team representative. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, who netted a second-half assist in the second leg of the semifinal against Chelsea, will square off against Man City's backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The two will have an opportunity to be the first U.S. international to play in a European Cup final (hat-tip Paul Carr of TruMedia). The only other USMNT player to appear in any European final was Clint Dempsey for Fulham in the 2010 Europa League final against Atletico Madrid.

What are the oddsmakers saying?

Here's a way-too-early look how the good folks at William Hill Sportsbook see this matchup:

90 minutes: Man City -110; Draw +250; Chelsea +270



Both teams to score: Yes +100; No -137

Penalty shootout: Yes +500; No -900

To win in extra time: Man City +850; Chelsea +1400

When will it be played and where?

The final is on May 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET from Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. This will be the second time the stadium has hosted a final, also hosting the 2005 edition when Liverpool came from behind to beat AC Milan in penalty kicks.

Will there be fans in attendance?

Yes, fans are set to be in attendance for the final, though in a limited capacity and abiding by proper local COVID-19 protocols.

How can I watch it?

The match will air on CBS and on Paramount+.