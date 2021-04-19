Manchester City have confirmed that Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury to his right foot and ankle in last weekend's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea and will miss Wednesday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola's men have the League Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend and a UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain starting next week with the question of the 29-year-old's involvement currently unanswered.

"Manchester City can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne suffered injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea," read an update. "The extent of the problem is not yet known. Kevin will continue to be reviewed but will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa. We will bring you further updates on his condition in due course."

De Bruyne, who joined City back in 2015, recently signed a contract extension at Etihad Stadium and would be a big miss if he is unavailable for the Spurs and PSG clashes.

The Citizens also confirmed in a statement unshared on social media that they are part of the 12-team breakaway Super League announcement late on Sunday along with fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.