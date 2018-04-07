Manchester City denied dream Premier League clinch after blowing 2-0 lead vs. United

Manchester United wasn't going to have it. See your city rival clinch the Premier League crown by beating you? Things looked headed that way as Manchester City took a 2-0 lead after just a half an hour on Saturday at the Etihad, but in the second half, City were Pogba'd.

Paul Pogba, who found some momentum, was fantastic in the second half, scoring two goals in two minutes and leading his team to the triumph with a performance that will make United fans crave for more.

Here's how it went down:

First, 53 minutes in United were desperate. They needed something, and Ander Herrera delivered with an absolutely unbelievable chest assist from inside the box that Pogba would put away. Take a look:

Glorious. Now, I won't say Herrera is a world-class player. He's very good, but that pass is absolutely world-class and one few could have the audacity to pull off. Fail there, and he would have gotten more than an earful from Jose Mourinho.

Then, 55 minutes in, Pogba was at it against, skying for a lovely header goal:

POGBOOM! His second in 2 minutes!



Get to NBC NOW or stream here: https://t.co/vsa4BuOYF2 pic.twitter.com/ajHiefceQX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 7, 2018

What. Just. Happened.

Manchester City 2-0.



Pogba goal 53'

Pogba goal 55'



2-2. pic.twitter.com/mTSZshaSu9 — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) April 7, 2018

But the boys in red weren't done yet, as defender Chris Smalling was allowed to float into the box with nobody guarding him. He volleyed home nicely in the 69th minute for the win:

City was unlucky, deserving a penalty kick in the 79th minute after Ashley Young did this to Sergio Aguero:

And ten minutes later, David De Gea did this:

A choke by City, and what a win for United. Bragging rights, momentum and the city painted red for at least the day.

Meanwhile, City concedes six goals in its last two games after allowing just four goals in their previous eight league clashes, and it will have to wait to lift the Premier League trophy.