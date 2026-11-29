LONDON -- There's the pain, the fight, the fury. Manchester City, blindly convinced that they are the wronged party in their conflict with the Premier League, managed to translate the belligerence with which they have defended themselves off the field to their attacking of the champions on it. And if Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal mean anything -- which they may well not -- it will be the petrol it pours on the embers of defiance.

Arsenal got away with it and they got away with it repeatedly. A thudding tackle by Mikel Merino, who had already earned a booking in a chaotic first half when referee John Brooks did well to go three minutes without blowing his whistle, was not deemed enough for a second yellow. Replays suggested Jurrien Timber did not have much of Jeremy Doku's hair in his arms when VAR went checking for violent conduct. Bruno Guimares did later on. Gianluigi Donnarumma raged after Gabriel Magalhaes manoeuvred an elbow into the back of his neck off the corner kick Jurrien Timber bundled in.

And then there was the penalty that wasn't, a Josko Gvardiol header jamming against Viktor Gyokeres' arm on at least one occasion. "It's the left hand, left hand, tucked in," said VAR Darren England. What about the right that seemed to follow?

"We should have won today, they've really been protected today by a few things but it's football," said Elliot Anderson. Enzo Maresca agreed, joking that he would be awaiting the same apology that was offered to Manchester United when his team scored an incorrectly awarded winner at Old Trafford in September. For his employers, this was no laughing matter. It was time to deploy that most powerful of weapons deployed by Premier League clubs, the statement announcing the imminent sending of a strongly worded letter to Pro Ref.

"Manchester City are very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today's match against Arsenal," it said. "The club will be writing formally to Pro Ref on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in the game, including both the on-field decision-making processes and the application of VAR. We expect a detailed response, and we will continue to represent and defend the interests of the club, our players and our supporters."

The rules they thought the game was to be played by were not being followed by all parties. So that's how that feels.

Certainly it was enough to spark something in City, who for so many weeks now had been playing like a team unable to keep the discourse out of the dressing room. The four game winless run that was extended today was not necessarily characterised by egregious performances but more a lack of their usual aggression. You could be forgiven for assuming they were asking the same questions everyone else was: what is all this for? Is any success the club might have this season as contingent on City's lawyers elongating the process that currently has them guilty of breaching 114 of the Premier League's financial regulations? Erling Haaland had acknowledged this was a squad "questioning everything."

Running into a familiar foe seemed to give them certainty. These two love to loathe each other. The Emirates Stadium roared with cries of "cheats, cheats." "You're going down with United," was picked up with particular gusto. Something awoke -- not that it takes much to stir Enzo Fernandez. Thirty five seconds in, he committed his first foul, crashing into Bruno Guimaraes. Somehow their running battle did not end with either sent off, though the Argentine might not have lasted the full 90 if Maresca had not introduced Nico O'Reilly instead.

By then Fernandez had made his mark on the game as he had on Arsenal ankles, driving through midfield to poke past David Raya and restore City's lead. In his wake, Guimaraes, his flaws ruthlessly exposed in his first taste of this grudge match. When the Brazilian was good he was great, powerful and precise tackles in his own third drawing a roar from the Emirates that he seemed intent to drown out. You could not doubt the effort, but the manoeuvrability of both he and Mikel Merino left plenty to be desired. Arsenal dearly missed the stabilising force of Declan Rice, sidelined with a dead leg.

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It was not just that they needed his dynamism when City got in transition. Rice's rallying cry of "it's not done" at the Etihad in April stirred Arsenal back to life. Without their technical and emotional leader today, the champions indulged in atypically sloppy play in their own third.

"We made it too hectic, especially with so many simple giveaways, mis-touches that opened up the game for them and that's something that against them is extremely dangerous," said Mikel Arteta. "We had moments of brilliance that we played through them. We had huge spaces to attack, and suddenly we lose the ball, and we need to sprint 70 metres."

The win was there for the hosts, Viktor Gyokeres spurning two excellent chances as City's defense sagged off crossers who were under no pressure. Jurrien Timber should have buried the first of those. When Arsenal played their best stuff there was no answer from an opponent who has looked inferior for most of the last few seasons.

Their first equaliser was brilliant, Madueke winning the ball high and driving away from Fernandez, unable to make a tackle on his yellow card knife edge. Christos Tzolis' crosses in the first half were consistently tempting, the best teeing up Merino to flick across goal and Kai Havertz to head in. Arsenal could have had a string of goals from those sorts of circumstances.

Still, even in the periods where Arsenal controlled the territory, they could not control their emotions. That played right into City's hands. If this were to be a game of who runs harder and faster it would be one that suits Anderson, Fernandez and the excellent Ayyoub Bouaddi more than Merino and Guimaraes.

"Today in football, if you don't run with 11 players like a beast, if you are not intense, it's difficult to compete," said Maresca.

This was City as beasts, cornered ones at that, all the more ferocious for it. A club who seem to believe everyone is against them played like they were prepared to take the world on 11 men at a time. For Arsenal, they were untameable.