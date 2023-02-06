Manchester City have been accused of breaking financial rules by the Premier League as the result of a long-standing investigation. The current defending champions have been hit by over 100 charges over a nine-year span based on the findings of a four-year investigation.

If proven guilty, the club could face points deductions or even exclusion from the league.

City have consequently been referred to an independent commission with regards to the period between the 2009-18 seasons. The club has also been accused of failure to cooperate with the investigation since late 2018.

This is not City's first run with regulatory authorities. The club was banned from European club competitions but saw that ruling overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020. UEFA ruled that City seriously breached Financial Fair Play rules between 2012-16.

A Premier League statement has said that City breached rules which required them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position." Included in this information is the club's revenue, notably sponsorship revenue as well as operating costs.

According to the Premier League, City breached rules relating to UEFA regulations which include FFP from 2013-18 as well as the English top flight's profitability and sustainability rules from 2015-18.

There have also been further breaches which concern handing over full details regarding manager remuneration as well as player remuneration in the 2010-16 period. Roberto Mancini was City boss during the 2009-2013 period in question.

The club has since reacted and expressed their "surprise" at the allegations: "Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules," read an official statement. "Particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

City are currently Premier League defending champions, with last season being their sixth title since their 2008 takeover by Abu Dhabi United Group.