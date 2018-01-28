Manchester City highlights: De Bruyne scores world-class free kick goal under wall

The ball went under the wall on this brilliant strike from Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City is through to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Cardiff City in Wales 2-0. The winning goal came off the magical foot of Kevin De Bruyne, who scored on a first-half free kick by going under the wall.

Take a look:

That's class. The Belgian reads it perfectly and rolls it nice and perfectly into the back of the next. With the win, City is through to the fifth round while Cardiff is out.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories