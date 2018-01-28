Manchester City highlights: De Bruyne scores world-class free kick goal under wall
The ball went under the wall on this brilliant strike from Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City is through to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Cardiff City in Wales 2-0. The winning goal came off the magical foot of Kevin De Bruyne, who scored on a first-half free kick by going under the wall.
Take a look:
That's class. The Belgian reads it perfectly and rolls it nice and perfectly into the back of the next. With the win, City is through to the fifth round while Cardiff is out.
