Manchester City highlights: Sterling scores 96th minute winner vs. Southampton
Raheem Sterling's curling winner extends Manchester City's winning streak to 12 league games
Premier League leader Manchester City looks unstoppable, and it feels like they have a hand on the trophy as we near only December. Pep Guardiola's squad once again produced some late magic to earn three more points, as Raheem Sterling scored in the 96th minute to beat Southampton 2-1 at home. Here's Sterling's winner:
Sterling to the rescue again. He works well with Kevin de Bruyne and produces that quick, curling shot to the far post. For the winger, that is three straight matches with a goal and his 14th of the season in all competitions.
A beautiful goal, and one worth three points that allows City to remain eight points clear at the top. City has won 13 of its first 14 games this season, drawing the other one.
City has 40 points after 14 games, the best start in Premier League history, and the team is on pace for 108 points.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores from midfield
What a day for Mr. Rooney
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Murcia
Barcelona has a 3-0 lead after the first leg
-
How to watch Arsenal vs. Huddersfield
The Gunners can go four clear of their rival Tottenham with a win
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Stoke
The Reds go to Stoke looking to earn all three points
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Swansea
The Blues are in the top three but want to close the gap on Manchester City
-
How to watch PSG vs. Troyes
PSG has a nine-point lead in the league
Add a Comment