Manchester City highlights: Sterling scores 96th minute winner vs. Southampton

Raheem Sterling's curling winner extends Manchester City's winning streak to 12 league games

Premier League leader Manchester City looks unstoppable, and it feels like they have a hand on the trophy as we near only December. Pep Guardiola's squad once again produced some late magic to earn three more points, as Raheem Sterling scored in the 96th minute to beat Southampton 2-1 at home. Here's Sterling's winner:

Sterling to the rescue again. He works well with Kevin de Bruyne and produces that quick, curling shot to the far post. For the winger, that is three straight matches with a goal and his 14th of the season in all competitions. 

A beautiful goal, and one worth three points that allows City to remain eight points clear at the top. City has won 13 of its first 14 games this season, drawing the other one. 

City has 40 points after 14 games, the best start in Premier League history, and the team is on pace for 108 points. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

