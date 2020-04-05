Manchester City investigating Kyle Walker for reportedly hosting party with sex workers during lockdown

Manchester City is investigating defender Kyle Walker after he apologized for allegedly hosting a party with sex workers during the coronavirus pandemic. With everyone asked by the clubs and the British government to stay home, Walker was the focus of a report in The Sun that said he is facing disciplinary procedures as a result of a get together. The paper claims he and a friend paid for two sex workers to visit his home last month.

Walker apologized for the "choices" he made last week, according to ESPN.

I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down. There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week. My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.

Walker tweeted a message urging fans to stay home on March 24. Walker might have learned his lesson, but a punishment could be coming from his club.

City also released a statement due to the incident, per ESPN:

Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.

Walker isn't the only Premier League player in trouble for not following lockdown orders. Aston Villa's Jack Grealish apologized last week for getting into a car accident after going out to see a friend just days after promoting the importance of staying home.