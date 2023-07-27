David Silva announced his retirement from soccer on Thursday with the 37-year-old deciding to hang up his cleats after a serious knee injury suffered during preseason with Real Sociedad. Silva was part of a dominant Manchester City side over a 10-year period and won the Premier League title four times before leaving Etihad Stadium back in 2020.
The ex-Spain international ends his career just shy of two full decades in the game and he announced his emotional decision via social media.
"Today is a sad day for me," said Silva. "Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."
After 869 matches, 156 goals, 226 assists, 20 trophies, David Silva retires from football at 37 years old.— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 27, 2023
El Mago is one of the best players of his generation. 💫 pic.twitter.com/mZiWys8BYJ
Silva joined City from Valencia back in 2010 and made 436 appearances for the club while scoring 77 goals to win two additional FA Cup and five League Cup titles. Etihad Stadium boasts statues of Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero as well as Silva, such was the man from Arguineguin's legend on the sky blue half of Manchester.
Silva retired from La Roja duty in 2018 -- two years before leaving City -- after winning the FIFA 2010 World Cup as well as the UEFA 2008 and 2012 Euros.
The Spaniard also won two Copa del Rey titles with Valencia and Real Sociedad and is seventh in Spain's all-time international caps list with 125 appearances and 35 goals over a 12-year stint.