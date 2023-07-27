David Silva announced his retirement from soccer on Thursday with the 37-year-old deciding to hang up his cleats after a serious knee injury suffered during preseason with Real Sociedad. Silva was part of a dominant Manchester City side over a 10-year period and won the Premier League title four times before leaving Etihad Stadium back in 2020.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The ex-Spain international ends his career just shy of two full decades in the game and he announced his emotional decision via social media.

"Today is a sad day for me," said Silva. "Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."

Silva joined City from Valencia back in 2010 and made 436 appearances for the club while scoring 77 goals to win two additional FA Cup and five League Cup titles. Etihad Stadium boasts statues of Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero as well as Silva, such was the man from Arguineguin's legend on the sky blue half of Manchester.

Silva retired from La Roja duty in 2018 -- two years before leaving City -- after winning the FIFA 2010 World Cup as well as the UEFA 2008 and 2012 Euros.

The Spaniard also won two Copa del Rey titles with Valencia and Real Sociedad and is seventh in Spain's all-time international caps list with 125 appearances and 35 goals over a 12-year stint.