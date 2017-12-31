Manchester City lost a win streak and two stars to major injuries on the same day

Manchester City didn't lose its match on Sunday, but it appears to have lost much more. A 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League snapped the team's 18-match league winning streak, but that was not the worst news of all. The injury bug looks to have struck the team big time, as star midfield Kevin de Bruyne had to be carted off in injury time, and that came after striker Gabriel Jesus left the pitch in tears with a knock in the second half.

De Bruyne's is the big one though, as the Belgian was tackled late on the counter. City had just conceded a penalty kick which Ederson saved, and the leaders aimed to bag another late, magical goal to add three more points. That's when de Bruyne was destroyed by Jason Puncheon. Take a look:

Everyone's talking about this tackle on De Bruyne while Hazard deals with such tackles 5 times a game and still destroys the opposition. pic.twitter.com/sakcKgAmoa — Akansh (@akanshcfc_) December 31, 2017

Rough tackle, and it should have been a straight red. There hasn't been an update yet as to De Bruyne's situation, but if this tweet is any indication, it doesn't look good.

To make matters worse, City manager Pep Guardiola said star striker Gabriel Jesus will be "out for maybe one more or two months." The Brazilian landed awkwardly and seemed to have tweaked something without any contact, but the exact injury hasn't been revealed. It appeared to be a leg injury of some sort, but City is hoping there isn't any damage to any ligaments.

#PEP: @gabrieljesus33 is injured, he will be out for maybe one month of two months. #cpfcvcity — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 31, 2017

Both are a huge blow for this team, which has aspirations of winning the Champions League. Now, these injuries probably mean little for the league, as City should still win it comfortably thanks to the massive 14-point cushion they've built up as a result of their win streak, but when it comes to their continental hopes, it's a huge hit with this team looking like one of the favorites. Champions League play resumes in February.

We'll update their injury situation as information becomes available.